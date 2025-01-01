Marnell celebrates its 50th year of unparalleled accomplishments in 2024, In the world of Gaming, Hospitality, Master Planning and Real Estate. Delivering a host of iconic projects and executing countless unique ideas into reality. We work as Architects, Designers, Constructors, Consultants, Managers, Owners, and Investment Partners for the industries' leading companies as well as our own portfolio of real estate and casino assets.
Three generations of Marnell Gaming experience in ownership and tribal management has provided a continuing string of successes. And to the future, America's first High Speed Railroad is being constructed between Las Vegas and Los Angeles in a partnership between Marnell and Fortress Investment Group signaling our teams latest accomplishment.
As Master Builders, imagineers, owners and operators, no other company in the world has the proficiency and depth of our experiences and capabilities.
PROJECT SPOTLIGHT
Caesars Virginia
Luxury Meets Southern Charm, located in in historic Danville, VA, the all-new resort brings the iconic Caesars brand to Virginia.